Coinbase shares surge as revenue jumps 51% to $953.8 million
Coinbase Global Inc. posted a profit for the first time in two years after a fourth-quarter rebound in digital-asset markets lifted trading revenue, sending the shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange higher.
Coinbase Global Inc. posted a profit for the first time in two years after a fourth-quarter rebound in digital-asset markets lifted trading revenue, sending the shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange higher.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message