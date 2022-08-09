CoinDCX announces UNFOLD 2022; winner to get over $1 million funding

Neeraj Khandewal, Founder, CoinDCX , said, "Technologies evolve for hundreds of years. And the internet is just 30 years old, where most benefits are yet to be built and harnessed. I believe Web 3.0, powered by blockchain technology, is the next Internet revolution that empowers the common man. As the first crypto unicorn of India, we believe in leading this technological revolution of Web 3.0. With UNFOLD 2022, we wish to emphasize on the role Web3 will play in people’s lives. Our flagship event will help shape conversations in making India a global hub in crypto, blockchain and Web3."