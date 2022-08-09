CoinDCX announces UNFOLD 2022; winner to get over $1 million funding

UNFOLD 2022 will provide a platform for industry stalwarts to discuss the trends of Web 3.0 and India's readiness, and challenges and opportunities for the Web 3.0 startup ecosystem
CoinDCX, India's leading and most valuable crypto company, announced plans to host 'UNFOLD 2022' from August 26 - 28, 2022, in Bangalore. UNFOLD 2022 is a high-energy, immersive event which will bring together the developers, investors, Web3 startups as well as regulators to showcase and discuss how India can leverage its Web 3 talent and knowledge to be a global leader.
UNFOLD 2022 will provide a platform for industry stalwarts to discuss the trends of Web 3.0 and India's readiness, and challenges and opportunities for the Web 3.0 startup ecosystem. The event, powered by BuidlersTribe and Devfolio, will also introduce the first edition of the Unfold 2022 Hackathon and Demo Day.
The theme for this year is “Innovation". The event will be forward looking and will focus on upcoming innovations and the next frontiers in the Web3 space
Unfold 2022 Web 3.0 Conference: A gathering of top minds that cut across the web3 ecosystem, geographies and themes. Speakers will share trends and insights, witnessed across the world that will shape the future and will give practical first-hand tips on building Web3 innovations through keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses and workshops.
Unfold 2022 Web 3.0 Hackathon: Devfolio will bring together developers, advisors, mentors and companies to innovate and build decentralised applications with the potential of mass adoption. This cross-chain hackathon will be a melting pot of Web3 builders to interact and win bounties worth more than $50,000 by solving real-world problems
Unfold 2022 Web 3.0 Demo Day: Web3 startups will get an opportunity to pitch their ideas to investors including CoinDCX Ventures. The perks of winning the demo day include a $1 million pool of funding and $25K of grants.
Neeraj Khandewal, Founder, CoinDCX , said, "Technologies evolve for hundreds of years. And the internet is just 30 years old, where most benefits are yet to be built and harnessed. I believe Web 3.0, powered by blockchain technology, is the next Internet revolution that empowers the common man. As the first crypto unicorn of India, we believe in leading this technological revolution of Web 3.0. With UNFOLD 2022, we wish to emphasize on the role Web3 will play in people’s lives. Our flagship event will help shape conversations in making India a global hub in crypto, blockchain and Web3."
“BuidlersTribe's pitch competition program has led to over $2.5mn funding in the last few months. With 1100+ startups on buidl.so, we're expecting this program to attract some of the best founders in web3", said Pareen Lathia - Co-founder, BuidlersTribe
Speaking on this collaboration Denver, COO at Devfolio said,"Devfolio is globally known to be one of the best community of builders. Historically, Devfolio has hosted hundreds of hackathons and events which have led to builders finding new jobs, learning new technology and even starting companies!
We’re looking forward to the UNFOLD 2022 event to attract more builders to web3 as they get in-person experience of what it’s like to build for the decentralized web."
The three-day-long event will see over 500 participate in person at the conference, 250+ developers join 48 hours of the hackathon, and over 150 startups are expected to engage on Demo Day with the Web 3.0 investors community.
UNFOLD 2022, an annual event in the Web3 space is yet another initiative toward CoinDCX's commitment to realise the vision of building India's crypto/web3 ecosystem. This event will act as a guiding path into the future of the internet and will pave the way for India to become a global leader in Web3.