CoinDCX announces winners of Hackathon organised at Unfold 20221 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 01:58 PM IST
- CoinDCX organized a Hackathon as a part of its three-day-long Unfold 2022 event
Listen to this article
Indian crypto company CoinDCX organized a Hackathon themed ‘innovation and technological neutrality in Web3’ as a part of its three-day-long Unfold 2022 event, held from August 26 -28, 2022. The hackathon saw 250 Web3 developers as participants in 100+ teams, 86 project submissions, and over $60,000 in bounties distributed to the winners sponsored by 13 leading global Web3 companies.