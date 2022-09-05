Indian crypto company CoinDCX organized a Hackathon themed ‘innovation and technological neutrality in Web3’ as a part of its three-day-long Unfold 2022 event, held from August 26 -28, 2022. The hackathon saw 250 Web3 developers as participants in 100+ teams, 86 project submissions, and over $60,000 in bounties distributed to the winners sponsored by 13 leading global Web3 companies.

Created in partnership with hackathon expert Devfolio, the registrations for the hackathon commenced earlier this month. The participants were given the choice of working on multiple chains and protocols, and topics for the challenges included DAO Tooling, P2P payments apps, Refi (Regenerative Finance), use cases for NFTs in Dapps, Router Protocol App, etc, from 13 different sponsors.

Apart from CoinDCX, the sponsors represented Web3 companies and startups like Polygon, Solana, NEAR, Router Protocol, Filecoin/IPFS, Tezos, Alchemy, Covalent, Arcana, Unstoppable Domains, Spheron, EPNS, and Gitopia. The hackathon was spread over 48 hours.

The winners of the Unfold 2022 hackathon were - 1st place to Cupcake, which won $3500, helps bundle txs on Polygon and relays them to Optimism. 2nd place to zkLoans, that won $1500, is possible to prove your creditworthiness, without actually revealing your credit score — powered by zk-SNARKs on NEAR and 3rd place given to Nonagon, that won $1000, analyses on-chain data by creating relations across Dapps and chains to create insights for users, developers and investors.

UNFOLD 2022, an annual event in the Web3 space is an initiative toward CoinDCX's commitment to realise the vision of building India's crypto/web3 ecosystem.