CoinDCX announces winners of Hackathon organised at Unfold 2022

The winners of the Unfold 2022 hackathon were - 1st place to Cupcake, which won $3500, helps bundle txs on Polygon and relays them to Optimism. 2nd place to zkLoans, that won $1500, is possible to prove your creditworthiness, without actually revealing your credit score — powered by zk-SNARKs on NEAR and 3rd place given to Nonagon, that won $1000, analyses on-chain data by creating relations across Dapps and chains to create insights for users, developers and investors.