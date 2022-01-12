CoinDCX, India’s first crypto unicorn, has appointed Divakar Prayaga as senior vice president and head of information security. Divakar will steer CoinDCX’s information security strategies and governance processes and spearhead an inclusive and comprehensive data protection programme to support development, research, and administrative information systems and technology.

As per CoinDCX, Divakar was formerly the head of cyber defence at e-commerce giant Flipkart and the vice president of cybersecurity at Wells Fargo and brings his wealth of expertise from the traditional financial sector to the future of finance, forging greater trust and credibility within the wider crypto industry.

Commenting on Divakar’s appointment, Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX said, “In the digital first world of crypto and blockchain, information security is critical to ensuring customers enjoy uninterrupted access to digital assets and a safe trading experience. Divakar will be the lynchpin in advancing CoinDCX’s security systems and furthering our position as India’s safest crypto exchange, fostering a security first approach for the sector at large."

Prior to joining CoinDCX, Divakar has had an extensive career building and scaling information security and cybersecurity protection for global conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies from the likes of Wells Fargo, Wipro, Unisys, and IBM.

“As the crypto and blockchain industry is underpinned by digital technologies, information security is more paramount than ever to protect customers and companies alike from cyber-attacks and exploits. I am delighted to join the nation’s leading powerhouse and to bring my experience to strengthen safety and security standards for the ecosystem," said Divakar.

CoinDCX has more than 7.5 million Indian users. With its Series C funding round led by former Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital, CoinDCX reached unicorn status becoming India’s first crypto unicorn start-up.

