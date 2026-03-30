CoinDCX co-founders plan next steps after ‘shocking and disheartening’ scam accusation, promise safety infrastructure

The Thane police last week arrested cryptocurrency exchange platform CoinDCX's two co-founders Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal in connection with an alleged ₹71.6 lakh fraud case. On 24 March, the duo was granted bail by the Thane district court, which held that prima facie no case was made against them.
Their legal team had argued that they were victims of a “mistaken identity” and fraudulent impersonation. Magistrate Nilesh Rathod also ordered Gupta and Khandelwal to furnish ₹50,000 surety each and asked them to cooperate with the investigation.
According to the police, investigation is ongoing and all efforts are on to nab the four other accused.
Now, in a direct post about the turn of events, CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta took to social media to address the fraud, the arrest, what happened and what the company plans next amid the scam and controversy.
In a lengthy post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gupta wrote that he wanted to “address what happened to Neeraj and me last week”.
“Of course, it was quite shocking to us as well and honestly very disheartening. But today, we want to talk about what actually happened and more importantly, what we’re going to do about it,” he added.
Explaining the chain of events, Gupta said that they were taken into police custody on 21 March, in connection to a fraud complaint and produced before the court three days later. “On March 24, a Thane court granted us bail, finding that prima facie, no case was made out against us,” he added.
Gupta further claimed that the fraud was carried out by impersonators through a fake website — “http://coindcx.pro” and had “absolutely no connection to our platform, our systems, or CoinDCX”.
“No money moved through CoinDCX. No transaction occurred on our exchange. The complainant himself confirmed in court that he did not know us and had never met us. I'll be honest: our experience was deeply unsettling. Not because we doubted the facts — we knew from the first moment that this had nothing to do with us. But because it made something painfully clear: the ecosystem we operate in doesn't yet have the tools to tell the difference between the people building this industry responsibly and the people exploiting it,” he stated.
Gupta added that this method of fraud through impersonation threatens brands, names and faces of innocent parties and could happen to anyone. Adding that CoinDCX will lead the change, Gupta announced Digital Suraksha Network (D.S.N.) — a ₹100 crore commitment from the company, which aims to “build the cyber safety infrastructure that India's digital finance ecosystem needs but does not yet have”.
“This is not a crypto problem. This is a problem across any company which has a digital footprint,” he added.
What is CoinDCX's plan?
“We know that no single company can solve this. Fraud networks are sophisticated, cross-border, and evolving daily. Nowadays, they make use of AI that makes them exponentially harder to catch. But someone has to start to fix this problem from the root. We are putting ₹100 crore on the table because the ecosystem cannot afford to wait. I am asking every platform, every regulator, and every Indian who participates in digital finance to join us. We want to ensure that anyone building startups in India like us can do so with confidence, and not with fear,” Gupta added.
Gupta and Khandelwal were arrested based on an FIR registered on 16 March at the Mumbra police station. Official said the complaint also named four others on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and fraud, as per a PTI report.
The complainant, a 42-year-old insurance advisor from Mumbra, alleged he was defrauded of ₹71.6 lakh between August 2025 and March 2026 after being lured by promises of high returns by investing in a firm, purportedly associated with the cryptocurrency platform. The complainant transferred ₹71,60,015 through cash and online transactions at different times but did not receive any returns and the funds were allegedly misappropriated, as per police.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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