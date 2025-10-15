Coinbase funding not a step towards merger, funds are for Middle East growth: CoinDCX CEO
Summary
CoinDCX plans to use the fresh funding – its first in more than three years – to expand its presence in the Middle East and venture beyond the cryptocurrency exchange business, Sumit Gupta, its co-founder and chief executive, told Mint.
The chief executive of CoinDCX has denied rumours that it plans to merge with Coinbase after the US crypto company announced it had invested an undisclosed amount in the Indian cryptocurrency platform.
