“India remains one of the largest crypto trading markets by number of users, and while we expand in the Middle East, we’ll continue to focus on our crypto exchange operations here. The current funding gives us room to navigate regulatory uncertainty. We’re also seeing more people realise the value of cryptocurrency investing and participate in the crypto bull run, as well as conventional assets such as gold and silver. None of them may last forever, but there is strong interest and we’re here to serve users," he said.