CoinDCX hires former Dream Sports‘ executive as chief of public policy

CoinDCX hires former Dream Sports‘ executive as chief of public policy2 min read . 07:30 PM IST
- At CoinDCX, Kiran Vivekananda would help drive a positive narrative for the crypto industry in India
Crypto exchange CoinDCX on Tuesday said it has appointed Kiran Vivekananda as chief of public policy and government affairs to work closely with regulators and industry stakeholders.
At CoinDCX, Vivekananda would help drive a positive narrative for the crypto industry in India. He joins CoinDCX from Dream Sports Inc, where he was the chief policy officer and was responsible for driving advocacy efforts for the online gaming industry.
Vivekananda has experience of over two decades and in the recent past worked with Uber India and HCL Infosystems, to name a few.
Sumit Gupta, co-founder & chief executive officer, CoinDCX said, “Kiran’s deep expertise in developing public policy strategies will strengthen our efforts to push the Indian crypto Industry mandate and represent the industry at relevant forums."
On the appointment Kiran thanked the CoinDCX family for giving him the opportunity and said, “I look forward to working towards supporting a progressive policy and regulatory environment for the Crypto Industry". He further added that, “The Indian VDA market is the second largest in the world and I believe that this presents a tremendous opportunity for India to lead the world in the technology-driven digital innovation in the crypto/ Web 3.0 space. I will leverage my experience in addressing concerns of regulators and in driving positive narratives / use cases of the Crypto / Blockchain Technology".
The hiring of Vivekananda has come at a time amid unclear regulations on the legality of crypto assets in the country. At the same time, recently introduced taxation norms, including 1% TDS on each transaction and flat 30% tax on gains, have resulted in up 90% drop in trading volumes at Indian exchanges.
Meanwhile, the government in the process of drafting regulations around the governance of crypto assets in the country.
CoinDCX is India’s most valuable and one of the largest crypto exchanges serving over 13 million users. Coindcx’ chief operating officer Mridul Gupta in a recent interview to Mint had said that the exchange had close to 560 people presently, and were in line to meet their projection of having 1,000 headcount by the end of the year.