CoinDCX hires former Dream Sports‘ executive as chief of public policy

On the appointment Kiran thanked the CoinDCX family for giving him the opportunity and said, “I look forward to working towards supporting a progressive policy and regulatory environment for the Crypto Industry". He further added that, “The Indian VDA market is the second largest in the world and I believe that this presents a tremendous opportunity for India to lead the world in the technology-driven digital innovation in the crypto/ Web 3.0 space. I will leverage my experience in addressing concerns of regulators and in driving positive narratives / use cases of the Crypto / Blockchain Technology".