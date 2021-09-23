Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >CoinDCX introduces crypto learning modules in sign language

CoinDCX introduces crypto learning modules in sign language

The content will focus on blockchain and cryptocurrency for the differently-abled community on its crypto education learning portal, DCX Learn.
2 min read . 12:53 PM IST Livemint

  • CoinDCX has said the primary goal is to raise public awareness regarding crypto as a financial asset class

NEW DELHI : In a first-of-its-kind initiative, crypto exchange CoinDCX has introduced free learning modules in sign language for investors. The content will focus on blockchain and cryptocurrency for the differently-abled community on its crypto education learning portal, DCX Learn.

According to India’s first crypto unicorn, the primary goal is to raise public awareness regarding crypto as a financial asset class.

Under its #TryCrypto mission, CoinDCX has allocated $1.3 million for the mission and aims to introduce 50 million Indian users to the crypto ecosystem.

CoinDCX has launched this course for the hearing-impaired community on the occasion of International Sign Language Day, which is celebrated every year on 23 September.

To create this course, DCX Learn has collaborated with Yunikee.com, a startup that helps organizations and NGOs build products and services for the hearing-impaired community in the Indian sign language.

Ramalingam Subramanian, head of brand and communication, CoinDCX, said: “Our mission is to introduce blockchain and cryptocurrencies to a growing number of Indians. We want to ensure that everyone has access to crypto and make informed decisions while they dwell into crypto."

Users can visit the DCX Learn YouTube channel to access the pilot video of the course. A certificate will also be provided post the completion of the course.

The course will be available on the DCX Learn platform in the format of 10 videos series: “Learning about blockchain and cryptocurrency"; “What’s new in blockchain technology"; “The buzz about bitcoin"; “Why are bitcoin and cryptocurrencies so popular?"; “If not bitcoin then what other cryptocurrencies?; and “How can I trade in crypto markets?".

The other topics include, “What types of investment are possible in the crypto market?"; “How can I mine my bitcoin"; and “What factors shape the prices".

CoinDCX also aims to introduce similar courses in many other languages including Indian regional languages.

CoinDCX recently became India’s first crypto unicorn after raising $90 million in its Series C funding round, which was led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, along with other investors.

