Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IITian-founded exchange is India's first cryptocurrency unicorn

IITian-founded exchange is India's first cryptocurrency unicorn

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Livemint

The latest funding round values the firm at $1.1 billion, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Sumit Gupta saidIITian-founded exchange is India's first cryptocurrency unicorn

CoinDCX became India’s first cryptocurrency unicorn after the exchange raised 6.70 billion rupees ($90 million) from investors led by Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

CoinDCX became India’s first cryptocurrency unicorn after the exchange raised 6.70 billion rupees ($90 million) from investors led by Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.

The latest funding round values the firm at $1.1 billion, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Sumit Gupta said in an interview Tuesday. Other investors include existing partners Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one, and Jump Capital.

The latest funding round values the firm at $1.1 billion, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Sumit Gupta said in an interview Tuesday. Other investors include existing partners Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one, and Jump Capital.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Gupta plans to use part of the funds to double his team in the next six months to about 400 people in India.

“I am pretty sure the industry will be regulated at the right time," Gupta said. “We have chosen to put at stake our money and career as we feel this is going to be a very good wealth generation opportunity for people."

The 30-year-old engineer from the elite Indian Institute of Technology spent several hours daily reading about blockchain and cryptocurrencies before setting up CoinDCX in 2018. Registered in Singapore as Primestack Pte., it aims to expand its user base to 50 million from 3.5 million over the next few years and focus on educating users on crypto and blockchain.

Investments surged after the Supreme Court last year quashed a ban on banks facilitating crypto trades.

“We have a very tech savvy population, good mobile penetration, big base of engineers and developers who can leverage blockchain technology," Gupta said. He believes India will produce more than 100 crypto unicorn start-ups in the next few years once regulation is firmed up.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Amazon’s top seller Cloudtail to cease ops from May 2022

Premium

Should you get a hospital OPD insurance?

Premium

Amazon draws up blueprint to bail out Future  group

Premium

Will the migrant worker database really help?

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!