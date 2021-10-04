Crypto exchange, CoinDCX, has onboarded Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as its first-ever brand ambassador. Through this collaboration, CoinDCX will look to increase awareness around crypto and popularize it as an emerging asset class.

Bachchan will be the face of a new campaign, which will focus on popularizing crypto as an asset class. According to the startup, Indians have recently taken a liking to invest in crypto, however, there is a need for raising awareness on safe crypto investments.

Through Bachchan, CoinDCX will look to convey that it is at the forefront when it comes to the safety of its users and being compliant with all the regulations. In addition, the brand aims to educate prospective users about the crypto space.

“We are honoured to have Bachchan as our brand ambassador. Being a crypto investor himself and having launched his own NFT (non-fungible token) recently, Bachchan is well-versed with the crypto space. His knowledge will prove valuable in building trust and credibility amongst new users. We are certain that his association with CoinDCX will help bring greater visibility to the world of crypto and develop a strong brand recall for us," said Sumit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, CoinDCX.

The crypto industry in India is on an exponential climb, rising gradually over the previous few years, with millions of Indians emerging as early adopters of the crypto asset class.

To enhance confidence and credibility of India’s rapidly growing cryptocurrency and digital asset industry, CoinDCX in August had joined the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a voluntary self-regulatory organization of the advertising industry.

The exchange recently became India’s first crypto unicorn after raising $90 million in its Series C funding round, which was led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, along with other investors.

