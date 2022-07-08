Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, CoinSwitch acquired unicorn status in October 2021, becoming only the second Indian startup in the crypto industry to reach the milestone
NEW DELHI: Homegrown crypto unicorn CoinSwitch said it was appointing Sudheer Tumuluru as head of crypto engineering. Tumuluru will lead the company’s efforts to build the technology stack that will drive crypto trading, exchange, and other future products.
A technology stack is a combination of technologies developed and used by any company to build and run its applications.
This is the second new hire on CoinSwitch’s leadership team in the last few weeks. On 28 June, Ramesh Bafna was appointed chief financial officer.
Prior to joining CoinSwitch, Tumuluru was the vice president of engineering at Myntra from April 2021 to May 2022. He has also worked as director of engineering-head of information security at Flipkart from December 2016 to March 2020.
According to CoinSwitch, Tumuluru is a seasoned technology leader with more than two decades of experience in building robust and highly-scalable cloud, big data, and infrastructure platforms at tech companies in India and the US.
Ashish Singhal, co-founder, and chief executive of CoinSwitch, said his company was expanding rapidly and building new and exciting offerings in crypto and non-crypto space.
“A crucial part of this journey is a robust crypto tech stack that will reinforce our leadership in the crypto market even as we develop an assortment of asset classes. Sudheer’s expertise in building bleeding-edge technology platforms will drive this effort," Singhal added.
Tumuluru said he was thrilled to join CoinSwitch. He noted that crypto is a “powerful technology tool that can positively reshape finance, business, and the Internet."
Tumuluru holds a B.Tech degree in computer science and engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and a master's degree in computer science from the University of Florida.
CoinSwitch is one of the leading crypto exchanges in India. Last month, it also launched the Crypto Rupee Index (CRE8), which is a benchmark index to measure the performance of the rupee-based crypto market.
Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, CoinSwitch acquired unicorn status in October 2021, becoming only the second Indian startup in the crypto industry to reach the milestone. The company has been backed by leading funds such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.