Founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, CoinSwitch acquired unicorn status in October 2021, becoming only the second Indian startup in the crypto industry to reach the milestone. The company has been backed by leading funds such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.