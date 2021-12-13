CoinSwitch Kuber appoints Ashish Chandra as general counsel

Chandra, the company said, will play a pivotal role in building a conducive legal framework for the business as crypto-asset adoption continues to grow amidst the mainstreaming excitement.

During the last two decades, Chandra has played an active role in the evolution of the legal and regulatory ecosystem of fintech in India, it said. The statement added that he is known for his contribution to the fintech industry from its early days of ATMs and cheque truncation technologies, to building the payment intermediaries and payment wallets, and most recently UPI-based WhatsApp Payments in India.

Most recently, Chandra was the associate general counsel of WhatsApp India and was handling its legal, regulatory, and litigation affairs.

Ashish Singhal, founder, and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber, said, “At CoinSwitch Kuber, we are building an asset investment platform that regulators and customers can trust. In our endeavour to simplify crypto investing with customer protection at the center, I am delighted to welcome Ashish Chandra to the team."

Chandra said he has been following the crypto industry developments since 2013.

“Crypto can play a crucial role in shaping the future of fintech while keeping customer protection at the forefront. I am excited to be part of CoinSwitch Kuber and contribute to our mission of making money equal for all by building a platform that investors and regulators can trust," said Chandra.

CoinSwitch Kuber has raised $260 million in Series C funding from Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) in September 2021 to become India's most-valued crypto unicorn at a valuation of $1.9 billion. In October 2021, the company crossed 11 million registered users in a record 15 months and now plans to deliver diverse investment options to its growing customer base.

