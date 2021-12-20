NEW DELHI : Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber is planning to expand its team to 500 personnel by FY21-end.

About 60% of the new employees will be added to engineering and product teams, said Ashish Singhal, founder and CEO of CoinSwitch. Other hirings will be made in customer support, finance, growth and business.

“We are building one of the first teams for creating the Web3 and crypto space in India. While we know a lot of talent may be uninitiated in this space, we intend to work with the best minds and invest further in building expertise and a knowledge base to develop talent," Singhal said. “We want to play a much larger role in creating interest, expertise and knowledge base in blockchain and related products and tech."

The crypto exchange, which became the second crypto unicorn from India in October, has been expanding its senior leadership teams over the past three months. It hired Ashish Chandra, who has worked at streaming firm Netflix and messaging firm WhatsApp, as general counsel and former Paytm executive Krishna Hegde as the senior vice-president of new initiatives.

Singhal also said that the company is open to making acqui-hires and has “constantly" been in conversations with “prospective partners" who can help build its team(s).

