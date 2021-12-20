Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  CoinSwitch Kuber looks to expand to 500 staffers

CoinSwitch Kuber looks to expand to 500 staffers

Ashish Singhal, founder and CEO of CoinSwitch. 
1 min read . 01:02 AM IST Prasid Banerjee

About 60% of the new employees will be added to engineering and product teams, said Ashish Singhal, founder and CEO of CoinSwitch

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber is planning to expand its team to 500 personnel by FY21-end.

NEW DELHI : Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber is planning to expand its team to 500 personnel by FY21-end.

About 60% of the new employees will be added to engineering and product teams, said Ashish Singhal, founder and CEO of CoinSwitch. Other hirings will be made in customer support, finance, growth and business.

About 60% of the new employees will be added to engineering and product teams, said Ashish Singhal, founder and CEO of CoinSwitch. Other hirings will be made in customer support, finance, growth and business.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“We are building one of the first teams for creating the Web3 and crypto space in India. While we know a lot of talent may be uninitiated in this space, we intend to work with the best minds and invest further in building expertise and a knowledge base to develop talent," Singhal said. “We want to play a much larger role in creating interest, expertise and knowledge base in blockchain and related products and tech."

The crypto exchange, which became the second crypto unicorn from India in October, has been expanding its senior leadership teams over the past three months. It hired Ashish Chandra, who has worked at streaming firm Netflix and messaging firm WhatsApp, as general counsel and former Paytm executive Krishna Hegde as the senior vice-president of new initiatives.

Singhal also said that the company is open to making acqui-hires and has “constantly" been in conversations with “prospective partners" who can help build its team(s).

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!