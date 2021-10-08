NEW DELHI : Crypto platform CoinSwitch Kuber on Friday announced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador.

The move follows the start-up's recent fundraise that catapulted the company into the unicorn club earlier this week.

Ranveer Singh will feature in three ad films for CoinSwitch Kuber’s ongoing ‘Kuch Toh Badlega’ campaign.

“The ad films drive the narrative of the potential of cryptocurrency to become the preferred choice of investment for the diverse Indian population, especially those living in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Each of the ad films is designed to convey a different key trait of the CoinSwitch Kuber platform," the company said in a statement on Friday.

The move also marks the growing celebrity endorsements in the fairly new cryptocurrency market that has attracted investor interest globally. Earlier this month actor Amitabh Bachchan was appointed as the brand ambassador of Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX.

Earlier this week, Bengaluru-based CoinSwitch Kuber announced a Series C funding round worth over $260 million led by US venture capital firm a16z (Andreesen Horowitz) and Coinbase Ventures. The investment makes CoinSwitch the 30th unicorn startup in India, with a valuation of $1.9 billion.

CoinSwitch Kuber will leverage Ranveer Singh’s mass appeal, along with his popularity among the Gen Z and millennial customers to drive awareness around cryptocurrency, it said.

“Our aim is to make crypto accessible to billions in India while making it as simple as ordering food online. I am confident that Ranveer, with his youth appeal, will enable us to make strides towards achieving that goal while aiding CoinSwitch Kuber to become a household name," Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber.

Ranveer Singh said times are exciting for the crypto landscape in India. "I am glad to come onboard as the brand ambassador of CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s largest crypto asset platform. The company is a key player in the crypto revolution in India and I’m happy to be a part of their journey," Singh who was last seen Gully Boy said.

CoinSwitch Kuber claims to have 10 million users. It was started in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar as a global aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges; it began operations in India in June 2020.

