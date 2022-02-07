CoinSwitch launches recurring buy plan for crypto assets

"At CoinSwitch, we want to help users across their financial journey. Crypto is an emerging but attractive asset class and has a higher degree of volatility in comparison to traditional assets. Recurring buy plan allows users experience the power of compounding by systematically buying cryptos and making regular, distributed purchases," said Ashish Singhal, founder and chief executive officer, CoinSwitch, which is India's largest crypto investing platform with 15 million registered users.