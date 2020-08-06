Coke, Byju’s likely to pad up for IPL

It’s not hard to see why BCCI is still able to attract sponsors willing to bankroll IPL. “IPL is a terrific property for brands to break out from the gloom of the pandemic. Many have already set aside money to park on IPL as a vehicle. Post covid-19, this would be the first celebratory property in terms of sports content as Indians eagerly await to see their favourite sports stars in action," said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy specialist and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.