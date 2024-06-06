Cola, ice creams sell like hotcakes amid prolonged heatwave in India
Manufacturers of cola, beverages, and ice creams are experiencing a surge in demand due to the ongoing heatwave in India. Companies like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola are ramping up production and distribution to meet the increased need for refreshing products
