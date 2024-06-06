Cola, ice creams sell like hotcakes amid prolonged heatwave in India

Manufacturers of cola, beverages, and ice creams are experiencing a surge in demand due to the ongoing heatwave in India. Companies like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola are ramping up production and distribution to meet the increased need for refreshing products

New Delhi: Companies manufacturing cola, beverages, ice creams, and other hydrating products have witnessed a steady rise in demand in several parts of the country amid the ongoing prolonged spell of heat wave.

Beverage makers such as PepsiCo India and CocaCola said demand from in-home and out-of-home consumption have skyrocketed in the east, north, and central India.

Anticipating a surge, the companies kept inventory ready and are ensuring that the products are available for consumers across retail platforms, including e-commerce.

"With temperatures soaring across the country, consumers are looking for refreshing and hydrating beverages to beat the heat this summer," a PepsiCo India spokesperson said.

The company, which has beverage brands such as 7UP, Nimbooz, Pepsi, Slice, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Sting, is ensuring availability of its products during the surge.

"Further, given the surge in demand, we are ensuring that our products are available across all retail and e-commerce platforms, catering to both in-home and out-of-home demand, making it easier for everyone to stay cool and refreshed during the hottest months of the year," he said.

Coca-Cola India said as the summer season reaches its peak, the Indian beverage market has gained significant momentum.

The maker of Coke, ThumsUP, Maaza, Sprite, and Minute Maid has been witnessing consistent growth in terms of sales.

"With a steady rise in demand, we expect to remain bullish in our sparkling, hydration and juice segments, refreshing consumers with our carefully curated beverages for life portfolio," said a Coca-Cola India spokesperson.

"With a surge in both, in-home and out-of-home consumption, our endeavour is to continue scaling the distribution through traditional as well as newer emerging channels.

Havmor Ice Cream -- now part of South Korean confectionery company LOTTE Wellfood Co -- said it has increased production as the demand for the year has surpassed last year's.

"Last year, we witnessed one of the warmest summers, and this year, it has surpassed with highest temperature recorded," said Havmor Ice Cream Managing Director Komal Anand.

He expects the category momentum to continue.

"To cater to the growing demand, we have increased the production capacity in the existing factories and will be ready to service more demand through our upcoming factory in Pune starting July- August 2024," said Anand.

FMCG maker Dabur India, which is present in the beverage segment with Real brand juice and glucose portfolio, is witnessing growing demand.

"With the heatwave conditions intensifying across the east, north, and central India, we are witnessing growing demand for our summer-centric products, particularly the glucose portfolio. We have already built inventory for the same, both at the retail and stockist end, to meet this growing demand," said Dabur India Sales Head Anshul Gupta.

With rising temperatures, the need for instant energy and hydration on the go has never been greater, he said.

"Recognising this need, Dabur has expanded its glucose portfolio and entered the ready-to-drink glucose category. This new instant energy drink marks our entry into the ready-to-drink glucose segment," he said.

