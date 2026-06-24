Cold call to dinner with Mark Zuckerberg, how Kunal Shah clinched the top job at WhatsApp

Meta Platforms Inc.’s decision to hand leadership of WhatsApp to Kunal Shah, one of India’s most prominent angel investors and the founder of fintech star Cred, started with a cold email.

Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox reached out to Shah directly in the spring, seeking advice on picking the future leader of WhatsApp. Cox had been calling entrepreneurs and investors in places like India, Brazil and Mexico, countries where WhatsApp is a dominant part of business and culture, and Shah’s ideas about the future of the app left an immediate impression.

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“He had an incredible set of answers,” Cox recalled in an interview. “At the end of the call, I asked him if maybe he and I should talk about him doing it.”

On Monday, Shah was announced as the new global head of WhatsApp, one of world’s largest communications services and a potentially lucrative driver of Meta’s future revenue. Despite an audience of more than three billion monthly users, WhatsApp’s business remains relatively underdeveloped for its size. It makes billions each year from paid messaging and ads that push users into WhatsApp chats with businesses, but is still in the early stages of rolling out other key money-making products, including subscriptions and AI agents.

“While it’s come very far,” Shah posted on X, “the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive”.

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WhatsApp in India Maximising the potential now falls to the 47-year-old entrepreneur, who has a track record of building and identifying successful ventures in India’s incredibly competitive online arena.

A former adviser to Sequoia Capital India, Shah has made angel investments in more than 250 startups, including Indonesia's Gojek and India's Razorpay. He’s also founded multiple companies, most recently Cred, which offers its 17 million monthly users rewards for paying their credit card bills on time. As part of his recruitment to run WhatsApp, Meta invested $900 million into Cred, taking a roughly 20% stake. Cred is now valued at $4.5 billion post-money, though the business has yet to turn an annual profit in its eight years of operation.

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Shah’s experience growing a business in India is a significant part of his lure for Cox and Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, with Zuckerberg lauding his “builder mentality.” Over the three-month hiring process that involved multiple trips for Shah to Meta’s headquarters in California, including dinner at Zuckerberg’s house, Cox developed a keen sense that Meta would benefit from someone who lives with WhatsApp in a way that few in the US can fully appreciate.

“It’s almost like speaking a language,” Cox said of understanding the app’s usage in markets like India. “There’s a lot of intuition that comes with that that’s hard to gather by having someone explain it to you or even learning it on a research trip.”

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Also Read | Why Meta is betting $4.5 billion on Kunal Shah and Cred

Who is Kunal Shah, anyway? Shah was born in Ahmedabad and raised in Mumbai. He studied philosophy at Wilson College in the city before enrolling in a management course, but he didn’t stay long; he left after a few months to pursue entrepreneurship, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He’s created multiple successful startups. In 2010, Shah started FreeCharge, a startup that rewarded users recharging prepaid mobile phones with discount coupons before expanding into digital payments. In 2015, he sold FreeCharge to SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Snapdeal for about $450 million.

Shah founded Cred in 2018, which rewards consumers with strong credit scores for paying off their credit cards in a timely manner. It has since expanded into lending, payments, insurance and wealth management, and its investors include Peak XV Partners, DST Global and Tiger Global. And, of course, Meta.

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Within India’s startup economy, Shah has emerged as one of the leading advocates of understanding consumers to build great businesses. “Many high IQ people are not good at solving wide range of problems,” he wrote on X in early 2025. “Many problems building a company are related to dealing with people.”

In his view, financial products are ultimately psychology products, and consumer behaviour matters more than engineering. He understands why Indians hesitate to adopt some financial products or what builds trust in payments, for example. Years of working with banks, shadow lenders, regulators and payment companies have given him a practical understanding of India’s financial system—important knowledge for developing a messaging service focused on expanding its role in payments.

Shah has leveraged his experience into a large audience on X, formerly Twitter, where he often posts his views on technology, entrepreneurship and even philosophy to 1.1 million followers. “I think truth seeking is almost compulsory,” he said during a 2019 podcast. “I’ve not seen a single super successful founder who is not a philosopher.”

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“His greatest strength is understanding the pulse of the consumer and what drives the consumer,” said Amrish Rau, CEO of fintech provider Pine Labs Ltd., who’s known Shah for more than 15 years. Understanding a user base across geographies and at WhatsApp’s scale, though, will be “a super big challenge”.

The Meta angle Meta and Zuckerberg have historically promoted product leaders from within the company, tapping longtime company veterans who understand its mission and who have earned Zuckerberg’s trust. Will Cathcart, the outgoing WhatsApp boss, worked at Meta for almost a decade before taking over the messaging service in 2019, for example. He helped grow the app from 1.5 billion users to more than 3 billion during his tenure, and will stay at Meta building new consumer products with the help of AI, a spokesperson said. Those in charge of Facebook, Instagram and Meta’s hardware division are also longtime Meta product leaders.

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That means Shah will step into a senior leadership group dominated by Meta’s old guard, but his fresh perspective is part of the appeal. “I also think about the benefit this could bring to Meta’s leadership team to have an Indian entrepreneur sitting in such an important role,” Cox said. “That has value above and beyond what it could be for WhatsApp.”