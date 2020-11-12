Cold chain cos prep for vaccine delivery

Logistics firm DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd is in the middle of scenario planning, said its senior vice president and managing director R.S. Subramanian. The packaging of the vaccine and staff training would need to be tweaked, depending on the technology platform chosen in India. “We already do temperature-controlled movements for pharma and clinical research customers. All packing material companies engage with DHL. We are in touch with people who can move temperature-controlled shipments in addition to our capacity," Subramanian said. These companies , however, will not able to handle vaccines that require temperatures below -30°C.