New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has launched a range of Palmolive face care products, including face foams, gels, scrubs and masque capturing consumer demand at the premium end of the skincare market in India.

The products are available across traditional and e-commerce platforms.

“The Palmolive Face care is the most exciting product innovation in the face category in many years. Palmolive is introducing luxurious Foam Face washes which combine ayurvedic ingredients like multani mitti and tulsi with pampering essential oils like lavender and chamomile. In addition, the Palmolive face care range also includes sensorial scrubs, masques and souffle formats for a fabulous face care regimen," said Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

The company is also using the cruelty free and silicon-free plank in response to a growing consumer demand for brands that are more natural and sustainable products. The portfolio is cruelty-free and comes in recyclable containers, ensuring they’re as good for the planet as they are for the users, the company said.

The products across its formats will be priced between ₹299 to ₹599.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is among the top sellers of oral care brands in the country—it manufactures and markets toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes, oil pulling products and mouthwashes under the Colgate brand. The Mumbai-headquartered company also sells a range of personal care products under the Palmolive brand.

More recently, it launched a new toothpaste variant, called Colgate Gum Expert, which is an advanced variant focussing on gum health. Its toothbrush portfolio was expanded with the launch of Colgate RecyClean, a toothbrush with bristles made from plant-derived raw materials with the handle made from 100% recycled plastic.

