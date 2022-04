NEW DELHI : Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has roped in cricketer R. Ashwin to promote awareness around its oral care product for diabetics on World Health Day.

Citing research, the company said that those with diabetes are three times more likely to get gum infections as compared to the non-diabetic population, and therefore it has launched a toothpaste for diabetics.

“Few people realize that diabetes and oral health are very closely related. In fact, 9 out of 10 diabetics suffer from oral health problems and these problems further complicate diabetes management. Colgate has launched a special toothpaste for diabetics and an information campaign to educate them about this connection. We are committed to reach millions of people across the country with this educational campaign and make the Colgate for Diabetics Toothpaste available across the country," said Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

The campaign has been rolled out in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil and will be visible across digital platforms.

It was conceptualized by VML Y&R in partnership with Redfuse media.

The campaign aims to create awareness of how gum infections complicate diabetes management, and also emphasize why diabetic patients need the care of Colgate toothpaste for their oral health, the company said in a statement.

“For this campaign, we picked a celebrity not only for his popularity but also because he is a genuine care giver. Ashwin’s father has Type-2 diabetes and Ashwin, despite his busy schedule, takes time out to help his father in diabetes care. They have made changes in their lifestyle as well. And all of this can be seen in the film. The film is a slice of their life, a day in their household," said Mukund Olety, chief creative officer at VMLY&R.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.