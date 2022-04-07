Colgate-Palmolive launches campaign with cricketer R Ashwin

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company claimed that those with diabetes are three times more likely to get gum infections as compared to the non-diabetic population, and therefore it has launched a toothpaste for diabetics.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has roped in cricketer R. Ashwin to promote awareness around its oral care product for diabetics on World Health Day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has roped in cricketer R. Ashwin to promote awareness around its oral care product for diabetics on World Health Day.
Citing research, the company said that those with diabetes are three times more likely to get gum infections as compared to the non-diabetic population, and therefore it has launched a toothpaste for diabetics.
Citing research, the company said that those with diabetes are three times more likely to get gum infections as compared to the non-diabetic population, and therefore it has launched a toothpaste for diabetics.
“Few people realize that diabetes and oral health are very closely related. In fact, 9 out of 10 diabetics suffer from oral health problems and these problems further complicate diabetes management. Colgate has launched a special toothpaste for diabetics and an information campaign to educate them about this connection. We are committed to reach millions of people across the country with this educational campaign and make the Colgate for Diabetics Toothpaste available across the country," said Arvind Chintamani, vice president, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The campaign has been rolled out in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil and will be visible across digital platforms.
It was conceptualized by VML Y&R in partnership with Redfuse media.
The campaign aims to create awareness of how gum infections complicate diabetes management, and also emphasize why diabetic patients need the care of Colgate toothpaste for their oral health, the company said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“For this campaign, we picked a celebrity not only for his popularity but also because he is a genuine care giver. Ashwin’s father has Type-2 diabetes and Ashwin, despite his busy schedule, takes time out to help his father in diabetes care. They have made changes in their lifestyle as well. And all of this can be seen in the film. The film is a slice of their life, a day in their household," said Mukund Olety, chief creative officer at VMLY&R.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!