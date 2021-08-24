New Delhi: Colgate -Palmolive's Active Salt and Vedshakti variants of toothpaste will now be sold in recyclable tubes, the oral care company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has been using recyclable cartons and boxes for over a decade now and this new initiative is part of the company’s continued efforts in its sustainability journey. More brands could gradually move to recyclable packaging, the company said.

“Colgate’s recyclable tubes are a stepping-stone in its journey to achieve 100% recyclability across its oral care portfolio in India," the company said in its statement.

The company has worked with EPL Limited—formerly Essel Propack—to design the tubes.

The company said it is sharing its technology with the industry to support a shift to a greener and much-needed circular economy.

Products sold in PET bottles, plastic tubes and multi-layered plastics are significantly harmful to the environment and recycling such plastic waste is a challenge. As a result, companies have been working towards launching packaging that is less hazardous to the environment.

“We hope that all toothpaste manufacturers will meet recycling standards for their tubes in order to maximize the positive impact it can have on all of us. We are thankful to our partners, EPL, for helping translate this vision into reality, said Ram Raghavan, managing director, Colgate-Palmolive India.

Other companies are stepping up efforts too. Earlier this year, Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India said it is doing away with the outer paper carton from its toothpaste brand Dabur Red Paste in a pilot with Reliance Retail as the company attempts to reduce its packaging waste.

