Bengaluru: Shared living operator Colive has launched a program ‘CoLiveAndLetLive’ to offer 100 stay scholarships for Afghan students stranded in India, following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, which forms the second-largest source of foreign students in the country.

The students need to complete an online application form, submit a 30-second video, along with KYC documents, including FRRO registration and a bonafide college certificate, to apply for the scholarship.

Students can stay rent-free in any of the Colive properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune during the current semester or until 31 December 2021. Colive said it has already received 15 applications, and five Afghan students have moved into its property in Bengaluru.

With the threat of bank accounts being frozen and limited contact with family back home, the initiative by Colive has been welcomed by Afghan students and their friends in the student community, the startup said.

“…We wanted to do something in our control to offer comfort for the Afghan students who have come here to pursue their higher education. It is our small way of helping these deserving students to avail themselves of a stay scholarship that has been rolled out now," said Suresh Rangarajan, founder and CEO, Colive.

Abdullah Masoudi, an Afghan student, studying at Jain University said, “This gesture from Colive shows the real heart of Indians and Indian startup ecosystem."

Colive had earlier offered stay scholarships for deserving Indian students pursuing higher education in urban markets across the country. Only food and consumables need to be paid for every month, while the stay is completely free.

