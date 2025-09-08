Colive plans 12,000 beds in tech hubs under $100 million co-living platform
Colive, backed by Bain Capital and Sattva Group, aims to develop 10,000-12,000 co-living beds across Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad with a $100 million investment.
BENGALURU : Shared living company Colive, which has partnered with Bain Capital and real estate firm Sattva Group to set up a $100 million platform, will develop properties that will add 10,000-12,000 beds in the major technology micro-markets of Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, a top company executive said.