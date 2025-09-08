Colive plans 12,000 beds in tech hubs under $100 million co-living platform

BENGALURU : Shared living company Colive, which has partnered with Bain Capital and real estate firm Sattva Group to set up a $100 million platform, will develop properties that will add 10,000-12,000 beds in the major technology micro-markets of Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, a top company executive said.

In these cities, the Bengaluru-based firm will acquire 8-10 land parcels of around 1-3 acre each and develop built-to-suit co-living spaces.

The Bain Capital and Sattva Group-backed firm had last month launched the co-living real estate platform with an initial commitment of $100 million. Separately, Colive also raised $20 million in a Series B fund-raise led by Bain, along with participation from existing investor Sattva.

Also Read | Co-living companies expect recovery in biz from April

So far, Sattva-backed Colive has primarily leased buildings and then operated them as shared living spaces.

“This platform allows us to design and build properties from ground zero that are exclusively for the purpose co-living. Demand for shared living homes has been high. The strategy is to tap into a growing urban migrant base, who have moved out of their hometowns into these cities for work," said Suresh Rangarajan, founder and chief executive of Colive, said in an interview.

Rising demand

After a setback during covid, the co-living sector has turned around, driven by urbanization and migration to cities, especially among students and young professionals who seek flexible, community-driven, and hassle-free rental housing options.

Colive plans to address a tenant base that works in global capability centres (GCCs), technology companies and large corporate houses in major business parks and commercial districts in the three cities, Rangarajan said.

It has already acquired a land parcel each in suburban Bengaluru's Whitefield area and in Kharadi, Pune. It is evaluating more land opportunities in the three cities it has shortlisted.

The shared living company's current portfolio comprises 14,000 beds. Outside the platform, Colive will add another 6,000 beds by next March.

Just like office spaces have become more premium as GCCs and global tenants want better workspaces, Rangarajan said there is high demand for premium co-living spaces. “We are witnessing higher demand for single occupancy rooms. Our new portfolio as a result will be skewed towards single rooms," he added.

Colive charges roughly ₹23,500-24,000 a month for a single room.

Co-living market growth

Even though there has been a spate of public listings in recent months by India's top co-working and managed workspace operators, the co-living industry is yet to witness an initial public offering (IPO). Going forward, as the platform scales up further, Colive's Rangarajan said it would look at an IPO.

India’s co-living market is on a growth trajectory, with demand rebounding strongly in recent years and operators gearing up for expansion across tier-I cities and select tier-II, property advisory Colliers India said in its May report.

Also Read | Clubhouses in luxury projects get a lifestyle upgrade

Currently estimated at around 0.3 million beds in the organized market, the inventory is projected to grow and reach close to one million beds by 2030, Colliers said.

