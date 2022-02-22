BENGALURU : Companies offering shared living facilities for working professionals and college students expect a recovery in business only from April when employees and college students return to offices and offline classes respectively.

Co-living, one of the sectors battered by the pandemic, saw some recovery during November and December, after which the third wave of the pandemic forced IT companies and others to indefinitely delay bringing employees back to offices.

“The recovery has been delayed by three months due to the third wave. Now, we are getting queries for March-end onwards as companies are calling back employees from April. Student living, however, differs between cities. In Chennai, the new academic year will be from May instead of June, and it will be offline, while in Delhi, offline classes have started," said Nikhil Sikri, chief executive officer (CEO), Zolo Stays, one of the biggest co-living operators.

Zolo currently has 300 operational centres across 13 cities, and 50,000 beds, split equally between working professionals and college students.

“In April-May, we should reach 85-90% occupancy for co-living. We believe co-living will grow faster as companies will want at least 50% employees back in a hybrid manner from April, and for that, they need to stay in the cities," said Suresh Rangarajan, founder and CEO, Colive. In December, the company launched a new service called ‘Cuddle’ for young couples, offering single rooms with shared amenities. Co-living is not just for single professionals anymore, Rangarajan said.

Occupancy levels have been a concern for most operators, given the remote working norm. But even if a hybrid workspace model is the future, many companies are asking employees to at least stay at the base station, even if they don’t need to physically attend office every day.

Sriram Chitturi, founder of Guesture, which has two centres in Bengaluru, said occupancy levels dropped to 50% after the third wave.

“We are waiting for companies to bring back employees," he said.

The third wave hit Isthara, a co-living and student living operator, by about a month. However, while co-living occupancy has returned to 58% in Hyderabad, Bengaluru has been the most affected with lower occupancy levels as IT companies are in no hurry to bring back employees, said co-founder and CEO Kumar Krishna.

“But we are moving on with our expansion plans, and looking to enter Tirupati and Rajahmundry with student housing, and Pune and Mumbai with a co-living and student living mix," he said.The co-living sector is expected to rebound in 2022, led by re-opening of offices and colleges in a phased manner along with vaccination, property advisory Colliers said in a recent note. The sector is expected to have 450,000 beds by 2024, up from 210,000 beds by 2021-end.

“The impact on the sector has been harsh but the mid- to long-term prospects remain strong," said Viral Desai, executive director, transactions at property advisory Knight Frank. The future growth potential has led shared living operators to plot rapid expansions this year.

“The market has consolidated and is cleaner now, and we are looking at aggressive expansion. We may end the year with 75,000-80,000 beds if there is no disruption. We are also planning to add three-five smaller cities for student housing," Sikri said. Similarly, Isthara, which currently has 4,500 co-living beds and 24,500 beds for students housing, plans to reach 40,000 beds in 2022-23.

