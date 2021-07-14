Co-living companies offer plug-and-play workspaces after second wave

“Co-living players that offer high-speed internet, meeting rooms and workspaces in the rooms will emerge winners in the post-pandemic world. The millennials are working from home and not from their hometowns, they want their privacy and at the same time need to be productive at work. We are upgrading all our facilities and providing work stations in every studio room. We have repurposed 1-2 rooms in each centre, removed the beds and created meeting rooms," said Suresh Rangarajan, founder and chief executive officer, Colive.