MUMBAI : Isthara Parks Pvt. Ltd, a co-living operator, has raised fresh round of capital from JM Financial Private Equity, an existing investor, along with Dubai-based Eagle Proprietary Investments Ltd and a few family offices, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest fundraise will help the company capitalize on its growth momentum and bolster its position in the co-living and student housing sector in India. The company has raised a total of $11 million of external capital so far.

The company claims to have increased its bed count thrice, from 5,700 at the end of March 2020 to 17,000 currently, across four cities--Hyderabad, Bengaluru, NCR and Chennai.

Isthara also added a new business segment -- smart food courts -- under which it assumes the role of the technology partner and vendor aggregator to help large educational institutes to digitize their food courts/cafeterias for more efficient management. The company has already signed up 50 food courts across Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, catering to over 150,000 students.

“Challenges of COVID presented us with an opportunity to strengthen our core and prime the business for growth in a capital efficient manner. We are grateful for the confidence shown by our investors in the team and our future plans. We look forward to make a transformational impact on how young Indians live," said Gilbert James, MD, Isthara.

Commenting on the investment, Darius Pandole (MD & CEO – PE & Equity AIFs, JM Financial) said: “The manner in which the Isthara management has responded to COVID-led disruptions is commendable. The company has been able to meet its growth targets, and continue with the targeted operational improvements amid these tough times, which is an impressive feat. We have strong conviction in the sector story, and believe the COVID crisis will only expedite the shift from unorganized to organized co-living / student housing operators."

