Co-living operator Isthara Parks raises funds from JM Financial PE, others

Commenting on the investment, Darius Pandole (MD & CEO – PE & Equity AIFs, JM Financial) said: “The manner in which the Isthara management has responded to COVID-led disruptions is commendable. The company has been able to meet its growth targets, and continue with the targeted operational improvements amid these tough times, which is an impressive feat. We have strong conviction in the sector story, and believe the COVID crisis will only expedite the shift from unorganized to organized co-living / student housing operators."