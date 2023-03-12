Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: What pushed this 40-year old bank to doomsday?

Founded in 1983, California-based Silicon Valley Bank went on to become the largest bank by deposits for the home to many startups and the biggest names in the tech sector, Silicon Valley. But last week, this bank met its doomsday when the California department shut down its business. Now, approximately 175 billion dollars of deposits are at stake! The reason behind SVB's collapse would be the shortage of cash. SVB now holds the title of the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. So where could this four-decade-old bank go wrong?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}