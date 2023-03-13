Another US-based bank has met its doomsday. This time it would be a New York-based commercial bank, Signature Bank! New York State Department of Financial Services shut down Signature Bank, in less than four days after the collapse of techs and startups' largest lender Silicon Valley Bank. Just like SVB, the US government is working to protect depositors and borrowers of Signature Bank as well. A new bank has been launched and Signature Bank's customers will be pulled under their ambit.

