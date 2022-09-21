Collective Artists Network to manage Rishabh Pant

Besides the 24-year-old wicket-keeper, the company also manages Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the India women’s cricket team and world number one junior badminton champion Anupama Upadhyaya exclusively.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Mumbai-based Collective Artists Network has signed cricketer Rishabh Pant for an exclusive talent management deal. The wicket-keeper was earlier managed by JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group conglomerate which took him on board in 2021.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Mumbai-based Collective Artists Network has signed cricketer Rishabh Pant for an exclusive talent management deal. The wicket-keeper was earlier managed by JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group conglomerate which took him on board in 2021.
Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and founder of the firm, said, “I’m truly excited to welcome Rishabh Pant. His pure on field brilliance and his naturally amiable persona makes him a truly unique proposition for his fans and partners. We look forward to taking the brand Rishabh forward with our infrastructure." The company did not respond on how long the deal was for.
Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and founder of the firm, said, “I’m truly excited to welcome Rishabh Pant. His pure on field brilliance and his naturally amiable persona makes him a truly unique proposition for his fans and partners. We look forward to taking the brand Rishabh forward with our infrastructure." The company did not respond on how long the deal was for.
Pant said, “I’m thrilled to be working with Collective Artists Network. It feels incredible to be exclusively represented by India’s largest players in the talent ecosystem in India and I’m sure this will be a very successful partnership."Besides the 24-year-old wicket-keeper, the company also manages Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the India women’s cricket team and world number one junior badminton champion Anupama Upadhyaya exclusively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the entertainment field, it manages actors like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Kannada actor Yash (Naveen Kumar Gowda) and musician Pritam Chakraborty.
Ritesh Nath, head, sports at the agency added, “We’re so proud to announce our marquee signing in sports, Rishabh Pant. He is the poster child of a young and fearless India which is a marketer’s delight. We are truly looking forward to what we can build together."
Before JSW, Pant was managed by Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Pvt Ltd. India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 but will be growing at a slower pace to reach ₹150 billion by 2024, according to a report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020