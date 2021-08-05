Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CollPoll raises 16 crore to transform educational institutions

CollPoll raises 16 crore to transform educational institutions

Founded in 2018 to let stakeholders in educational institutions collaborate effectively, CollPoll's focus has expanded to end-to-end automation of institutions far beyond the traditional enterprise resources planning (ERPs).
1 min read . 04:35 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The startup will use the fresh capital to further enhance the platform, hire across functions and help institutions adopt technology to provide an education that equips the students for the workplace of the future

MUMBAI : CollPoll, a mobile-first campus automation platform on Thursday announced that it has raised 16 crore from Prime Venture Partners.

CollPoll helps educational institutions streamline all academic and administrative operations, and has partnered with more than 40 educational institutions with more than 100,000 users and is planning to add 300 more institutions with over half a million users by the end of 2022.

CollPoll’s customers are spread across India, West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia, and include reputed educational institutions such as O.P. Jindal Global University, Ashoka University, Manipal Dubai & Malaysia, Chitkara University, and Jagran Lakecity University.

The startup will use the fresh capital to further enhance the platform, hire across functions and help institutions adopt technology to provide an education that equips the students for the workplace of the future. Including the current round, CollPoll has raised around 26 crore.

Founded in 2018 to let stakeholders in educational institutions collaborate effectively, CollPoll's focus has expanded to end-to-end automation of institutions far beyond the traditional enterprise resources planning (ERPs). It offers ERP for administration, learning management system with videoconferencing integration, AI-proctored examinations, no-code business process automation engine for contactless and paperless campus, and campus social network for digital engagement. CollPoll has over 40 employees.

