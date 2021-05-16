Colonial Pipeline returns to 'normal operations' after cyber attack

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Colonial Pipeline on Saturday announced that it has returned its systems to "normal operations" after a cyberattack forced the company to shut down last week, leading to gas shortages in the United States.

"Those markets include Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, DC, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. All of these markets are now receiving product from our pipeline," it further tweeted.

On Wednesday (local time), the Colonial Pipeline announced that it has begun a restart of its operations.

The Colonial Pipeline, which carries about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the US East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack last Friday, resulting in the pipeline shutdown and a rise in gas prices.

The company delivers approximately 100 million gallons of fuel per day and about 36 billion gallons per year to the markets it serves, The Hill reported.

Colonial was forced to shut down operations after a cyberattack crippled its energy infrastructure. The FBI later confirmed that the cyber criminal gang DarkSide, based in Eastern Europe, was behind the attack.

"We would like to thank @WhiteHouse for their leadership and collaboration throughout this process, as well as @Energy, @USDOT, @FBI, @PHMSA_DOT, @FERC, @DHSgov and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support," Colonial Pipeline tweeted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.