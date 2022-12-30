Colors TV signs HUL’s TRESemmé as sponsor for Bigg Boss1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 03:28 PM IST
This is the third year of the commercial sponsorship between the reality television show and the Hindustan Unilever India-owned hair colour brand
The 16th season of television show Bigg Boss has signed TRESemmé as a sponsor in its ‘powered by’ category. This is the third year of the commercial sponsorship between the reality television show and the Hindustan Unilever India-owned hair colour brand.