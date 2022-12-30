The 16th season of television show Bigg Boss has signed TRESemmé as a sponsor in its ‘powered by’ category. This is the third year of the commercial sponsorship between the reality television show and the Hindustan Unilever India-owned hair colour brand.

Ishtpreet Singh, the company’s beauty & wellbeing India hair care head said, “The show as a property, has become a household name in India. Our continued partnership with them is a testimony to the great success we have achieved together. We are excited to have rekindled our partnership for this season as well. This collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach.“

Pavithra KR - head of revenue at Colors TV, which is run by Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 said: “Our partnership has been a long-standing association, as we ensure we deliver value by making it a part of the narrative of the show. Tehri salon or the vanity zones are some of the ways the brand has found the most unique and engaging spaces inside the house. This season, we bring the brand’s proposition ‘salon like hair’, alive through fun tasks like ‘style icon’ and ‘salon night’ recreating excitement and engagement around the brand through effective storytelling"

The television company said that within six weeks of its launch, the show had 127 million viewers on its television platform and 600 million views on its OTT platform, Voot.

According to one report, the Indian media and entertainment industry is likely to grow by 8.8% CAGR and reach a valuation of Rs. 4.30 lakh crore by 2026, said consultancy firm PwC.

The company’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026 said that the Indian media and entertainment industry is expected to be around ₹3.14 crore in 2022, registering an overall growth of 11.4%