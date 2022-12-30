Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Colors TV signs HUL’s TRESemmé as sponsor for Bigg Boss

Colors TV signs HUL’s TRESemmé as sponsor for Bigg Boss

1 min read . 03:28 PM ISTVaruni Khosla
The television company said that within six weeks of its launch, the show had 127 million viewers

This is the third year of the commercial sponsorship between the reality television show and the Hindustan Unilever India-owned hair colour brand

The 16th season of television show Bigg Boss has signed TRESemmé as a sponsor in its ‘powered by’ category. This is the third year of the commercial sponsorship between the reality television show and the Hindustan Unilever India-owned hair colour brand.

The 16th season of television show Bigg Boss has signed TRESemmé as a sponsor in its ‘powered by’ category. This is the third year of the commercial sponsorship between the reality television show and the Hindustan Unilever India-owned hair colour brand.

Ishtpreet Singh, the company’s beauty & wellbeing India hair care head said, “The show as a property, has become a household name in India. Our continued partnership with them is a testimony to the great success we have achieved together. We are excited to have rekindled our partnership for this season as well. This collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach.“

Ishtpreet Singh, the company’s beauty & wellbeing India hair care head said, “The show as a property, has become a household name in India. Our continued partnership with them is a testimony to the great success we have achieved together. We are excited to have rekindled our partnership for this season as well. This collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach.“

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Pavithra KR - head of revenue at Colors TV, which is run by Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 said: “Our partnership has been a long-standing association, as we ensure we deliver value by making it a part of the narrative of the show. Tehri salon or the vanity zones are some of the ways the brand has found the most unique and engaging spaces inside the house. This season, we bring the brand’s proposition ‘salon like hair’, alive through fun tasks like ‘style icon’ and ‘salon night’ recreating excitement and engagement around the brand through effective storytelling"

The television company said that within six weeks of its launch, the show had 127 million viewers on its television platform and 600 million views on its OTT platform, Voot.

According to one report, the Indian media and entertainment industry is likely to grow by 8.8% CAGR and reach a valuation of Rs. 4.30 lakh crore by 2026, said consultancy firm PwC.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026 said that the Indian media and entertainment industry is expected to be around 3.14 crore in 2022, registering an overall growth of 11.4%

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP