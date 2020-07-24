Combative TikTok founder races to save app before Trump ban

Perhaps the most unlikely option would be for Zhang to move to the U.S. and run ByteDance from there. The native of Longyan has spent an increasing amount of time in California in recent years as ByteDance has expanded abroad. The U.S. visa programs for exceptional workers would almost certainly cover the founder, meaning he could become a citizen in less than a year, one person said. Parallels would be Rupert Murdoch or Elon Musk, the person said.