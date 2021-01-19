Combine Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot and you get Stellantis. Stella-what?5 min read . 04:20 PM IST
Three storied auto makers start trading with a new name. It’ll probably grow on you
The combined businesses of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker PSA Group made a debut on the Paris and Milan stock exchanges Monday and will start trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the name Stellantis.
Stella-what?
