Comcast makes big India bet via Bodhi3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Comcast-run NBC Universal received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) late Wednesday to invest in Bodhi Tree, a move that will pave the way for the American multinational to own a small indirect stake in Viacom18 Media.
MUMBAI : Comcast Corp, the world’s second-largest broadcasting and cable television company, has entered the Indian media and entertainment industry with an initial investment of ₹1,600 crore ($200 million) in Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment vehicle led by Uday Shankar and James Murdoch.
