Comcast, Walmart in talks to develop and distribute smart TVs

Comcast is fairly late to the game in distribution of streaming apps. Roku and Amazon together have a roughly 70% share of the U.S. market for streaming-media devices, with Apple in third place, according to research firm Parks Associates. Alphabet Inc. has recently launched a new play for the market with Google TV, a version of its Chromecast technology that will come with a remote control, so users won’t have to cast programming from their phone to their TV.