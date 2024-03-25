‘Come with stories, talk about imperfections…’ ex-Google recruiter on how to approach job interviews
Recruiter Nolan Church also believes that one should be open about past mistakes during interviews, and share stories of failures and subsequent growth. This he says demonstrates strength and resilience.
In the realm of job interviews, employers keep a keen eye out for certain warning signs — from tardiness to lack of preparation, these cues can influence hiring decisions significantly, according to Nolan Church, CEO of FairComp and a former Google recruiter told CNBC.