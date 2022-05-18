Comic Con India steps into Metaverse with launch of The Non-Fungible League

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Comic Con India (CCI), the greatest pop culture experience in South Asia, on Wednesday launched the pioneering Non-Fungible League. It will be an Ethereum blockchain-based league and CCI will launch a series of limited-edition digital collectibles. This will lead to CCI's foray into the next frontier of the digital multiverse, the Metaverse.
The first character-based collection launches in the coming weeks.
In a statement today, the Non-fungible league is Comic Con India’s stepping stone into the larger world of web3. Created by the prolific Abhijeet Kini, an award-winning comics illustrator, and animator, ‘The Non-Fungible Man’, is the latest superhero on the block, in the web3 era, which will possess a series of unique traits, including some very rare ones.
Karan Kalra, Director, Comic Con India, commented, “The metaverse and the burgeoning world of Web3 is the next big thing, therefore we wanted to create a collection that bridged the gap between web3 and pop culture. The plan is to create long-term value for all those signing for our league."
Meanwhile, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, commented, “our aim is to generate value for collectors joining our league, with tentatively multiple characters drops in the future, development of this IP into animation, comics and of course hosting our events in the Metaverse. The key is long-term value. And we hope the burgeoning community of NFT collectors and pop-culture fans will trust us like they have in the past with our other venture."
Performing on the Ethereum blockchain, the novel superhero will commence the league with a whole host of surprises that are sure to excite the burgeoning market of NFT collectors as well the larger community of pop-culture fans.
With the entry into the digital metaverse, CCI intends to create an unparalleled experience for its fans. The league of characters launched will eventually exist in the metaverse and the makers are inviting fans to join their favorite superheroes’ League.
As the Leagues expand, further projects would be added in the form of crossovers into comic books, animation, and even a live-action series, CCI said in the statement.
CCI is the biggest celebration of pop culture on the subcontinent and its founders are well versed in the world of pop culture. It holds multiple shows across India, attracting over 200K fans annually and an even larger digital audience of over 20 million fans with a cumulative social reach of over 141 million.