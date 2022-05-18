Comic Con India steps into Metaverse with launch of The Non-Fungible League

Meanwhile, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, commented, “our aim is to generate value for collectors joining our league, with tentatively multiple characters drops in the future, development of this IP into animation, comics and of course hosting our events in the Metaverse. The key is long-term value. And we hope the burgeoning community of NFT collectors and pop-culture fans will trust us like they have in the past with our other venture."