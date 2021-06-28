Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd said on Monday that Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK), one of the largest financial institutions in Kuwait, has selected its core banking solution TCS BaNCS to transform its treasury operations to manage risk better, enhance asset class coverage, and drive future growth.

CBK was looking for a modern, integrated treasury solution to help transform its treasury operations and offer new generation asset classes, enhance risk management, and ensure regulatory compliance.

TCS BaNCS for Treasury is expected to help CBK offer a wider range of cash and derivative treasury products, integrate various trading and messaging platforms, manage cash and positions in real time, and offer extensive accounting and reporting capabilities. “This front-to-back, cross-asset solution will enable the bank to lay a firm foundation for digitization and expand its customer base," TCS said.

“TCS BaNCS’ comprehensive treasury solution offers much higher levels of straight-through-processing, enhances risk management and compliance and enables superior customer experience. This partnership further underscores our strong commitment to the Middle East market and is a testimony to our deep contextual understanding of the industry and local market practices," said Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, global head, TCS Financial Solutions.

TCS BaNCS for Treasury is a cross-asset-class solution that is agile and automated. “It is a multi-entity, multi-currency solution for front-, middle-, and back-office operations in treasury and trading. The solution supports a range of asset classes such as cash products on the foreign exchange, money markets, fixed income, and equity. It also covers OTC and exchange traded derivative on forex, rates, equity, credit, commodities and alongside OTC hybrid structures," TCS said in a statement.

