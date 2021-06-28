Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS BaNCS to transform treasury ops

TCS BaNCS for Treasury is a cross-asset-class solution that is agile and automated. “It is a multi-entity, multi-currency solution for front-, middle-, and back-office operations in treasury and trading. The solution supports a range of asset classes such as cash products on the foreign exchange, money markets, fixed income, and equity. It also covers OTC and exchange traded derivative on forex, rates, equity, credit, commodities and alongside OTC hybrid structures," TCS said in a statement.