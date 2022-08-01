Commercial vehicle demand set to accelerate

“Growth estimates for M&HCVs are in excess of 15% for this financial year. On the ground, too, we see a lot of traction across all ranges of our products. We feel optimistic that demand for this segment should continue for the next few quarters. There are certain hurdles ahead of us in the form of inflationary pressures and interest costs. But India seems to be moving along pretty well on the expected 6.5-7% GDP growth. With those types of growth rates, we should see a strong, continued recurrence of Q1 demand for M&HCVs", said Dheeraj Hinduja, executive chairman, Ashok Leyland. “We will see the benefits of a commodity price decline to come in through the second quarter."