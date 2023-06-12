Committee of Creditors of Go First Airlines replaces bankruptcy officials: Report1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 08:14 AM IST
As per reports, the CoC had appointed Shailendra Ajmera as a resolution professional (RP) in the matter.
The creditors of Go First Airlines have replaced the bankruptcy-related officials appointed by the company, in a move to take full control of the carrier’s resolution process at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a report said.
